Tatar Meets UK Politicians On Visit To North

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has met with a delegation of British Parliamentarians who are paying a visit to the north under the 'Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus Campaign'.

Speaking to the gathering, Tatar, stated that the Cyprus issue has existed for 61 years and said that it is time to“open a new page and a new basis for a realistic and sustainable settlement” on the“basis of two States”.

According to an official statement from Turkish Cypriot authorities, in the meeting with the delegation, consisting of Heather Wheeler, Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, Giles Watling, Pauline Lathan, David Reed, Çetin Ramadan, and Rikki Williams, Tatar said:“The UK, as a guarantor and former colonial power, understands the Cyprus issue more than any other country. The UK knows what has been lived in Cyprus, but has taken a very unfair position and is not treating the Turkish Cypriots on an equal basis.”