Bengur Bryan Provides Acquisition And Due Diligence Support To Salem One On Its Acquisition Of Itek Graphics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bengur Bryan, a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, is pleased to provide acquisition and due diligence support to Salem One on its acquisition of iTek Graphics.

Bengur Bryan provided financial advisory services to Salem One, a leading provider of print-based corporate communication solutions, on its acquisition of iTek Graphics, a prominent printing and graphics company based in Charlotte, NC. Adding to Salem One's reach and capabilities, iTek Graphics further solidifies the company as a regional and national leader in complete corporate communications solutions.

The acquisition of iTek Graphics by Salem One was funded by investments from Granite Creek's FlexCap III fund along with a co-investment from Patriot Capital.

"The acquisition brings together two industry leaders, jointly offering a comprehensive suite of packaging, data-driven direct marketing, signage, and logistics services," said Brian Boorstein, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners. "The blend of resources and expertise from the two companies offers unmatched value for clients looking to streamline their print and marketing, driving greater efficiency in their campaigns."

As a new division of Salem One, iTek Graphics will continue operating as a stand-alone business unit led by a talented and long-tenured team in Concord, NC. iTek Graphics has built a reputation for its state-of-the-art printing capabilities, innovative design solutions, and unwavering commitment to client success. The acquisition is expected to amplify the company's current strengths while providing clients with an even more comprehensive range of services.

"We are proud to welcome the team at iTek Graphics into the Salem One family," said Phil Kelley, Jr., CEO of Salem One. "We have enjoyed a strong relationship with their team over the years and are excited for the opportunities that lay ahead with the joining of our organizations."

Granite Creek's Boorstein added, "Phil Kelley is a dynamic leader, and he and the Salem One team found a perfect match in iTek Graphics. Salem One's acquisition of iTek Graphics strategically combines two outstanding management teams while simultaneously strengthening both companies' ability to deliver exceptional solutions to clients."

About iTek Grpahics

Founded in 2010, iTek Graphics is a prominent printing and graphics company based in Charlotte, NC. iTek Graphics offers complete mailing services, and a complete turnkey solution for fulfillment services, Digital, Offset Wide Format, specialty finishings and online ordering.

About Salem One

Salem One, the largest independently owned packaging, print, direct marketing/mail company in North Carolina and South Carolina, is also one of the largest in the Southeast, delivering award-winning products and services to leading local, regional, and national corporations and brands. The company is based in Winston Salem, NC and operates a full-service direct marketing division in Kernersville, NC. Salem One has been recognized by Printing Impressions magazine as a Top 300 printer, as one of the Top Workplaces in the Triad by the News and Record and as one of the Fastest Growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine. More details about Salem One can be obtained by visiting .



About Bengur Bryan

Bengur Bryan is a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, including restructuring advice, valuations, and fairness opinions. For over 30 years, we have focused on growth stage and middle market companies with enterprise values from $10 million to over $150 million. We have specific industry knowledge in the transportation & logistics, industrial & niche manufacturing, government services, consumer & hospitality, business services and healthcare industries. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Samantha Lee

Marketing Director

(415) 310-0330

[email protected]

SOURCE Bengur Bryan