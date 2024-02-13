New Food Manufacturing Investment Launched In Al-Hassan Industrial Estate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) and Jordan Agricultural Engineers Association (JAEA) on Tuesday signed a new investment agreement in Al-Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE) in the food manufacturing field, specializing in fish processing and vegetables refrigeration.The agreement was signed by JIEC General Manager, Omar Juwaied, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JAEA-owned Jordan Pioneers, Ali Abu Nuqtah.Juwaied said this investment benefits from the project intended to stimulate agro-industries in industrial cities, based on an agreement signed by JIEC with the Ministry of Agriculture.Juwaied added that a total of 9 investments benefited from this project at a cost of JD4 million, which are expected to provide 200 job opportunities for Jordanians.For his part, Abu Nuqtah said the agreement is the beginning of "practical" steps to establish and operate the JAEA's investment project to enhance its financial revenues, invest in technical expertise and competencies, and benefit from the enterprises aimed to train agricultural engineers, provide permanent and seasonal job opportunities, and offer various agricultural products that increase and enhance Jordan's food security.Abu Nuqtah added that a building with an area of 650 square meters was leased to establish a fish processing and vegetable refrigeration factory.Al-Rwad Company for Agricultural Investments will implement and manage this project with a total investment of JD200,000 to finance establishment of the factory, he said.Additionally, Abu Nuqtah noted Ministry of Agriculture will pay the lease value for the first five years costs worth JD12,000 annually.