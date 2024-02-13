Highwire PR Taps Margaret Cote As First Head Of Insights And Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insights expert will combine agency's deep category expertise with expanded analytics capabilities to drive higher-impact storytelling

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire PR, a high-impact communications and marketing partner for global technology and healthcare companies, announced today that Margaret Cote has joined the company as Head of Insights and Analytics. In this role, she will work across practice groups offering strategic opportunities for data-driven decision-making, combining Highwire's deep category expertise with specialty analytics.

“We knew immediately that Margaret's passion for problem-solving was just as valuable as her deep experience in data and analytics,” said Highwire Principal Carol Carrubba.“At a time when AI is unlocking a new innovation cycle, Margaret is the perfect leader to think boldly and build a function that drives exceptional business impact for our clients and establishes Highwire as the top agency for audience and communications analytics.”

Cote will expand the agency's audience analytics capabilities including enhancing analysis around earned and owned content to inform strategy. Her expertise will help Highwire continue to present new opportunities for brands to drive higher-impact communications and connect the dots to business impact. Cote will focus on upskilling current talent to bring forward existing account knowledge and plans to build a team of dedicated data and analytics experts.

“I see a huge opportunity to pair Highwire's deep technology and healthcare industry expertise with data-based insights in a meaningful way for brands,” said Cote.“Too often, data-informed insights are missing at the outset of a program, and analytics are only applied after the fact. Having data-based strategy end-to-end, from planning and activation to measurement and learning means clients unlock new and bigger opportunities and see a greater return on their investments.”

Cote joins Highwire with extensive agency and media experience leading robust analytics and intelligence programs. She most recently served as SVP, Analytics and Intelligence Lead for Weber Shandwick where she successfully supported launching new products and informed business initiatives across highly competitive markets with insightful data. Previous roles include Director of Insights at Havas Media Group and Senior Manager, Advertising, Insights and Research at the Boston Globe. With over two decades of experience, she has a track record of designing analytics offerings and orchestrating high-impact programs for clients.

Highwire's roster of clients spans standouts in high-growth enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital health, financial services, and energy and sustainability companies.

About Highwire

Highwire is an inclusive strategic communications and digital marketing partner designed for category leaders across the technology and healthcare sectors. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact communications and marketing connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire's fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, media relations, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. Highwire's client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span MedTech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health, remote care platforms and more. For more information, please visit or @highwirepr.

Contact

Natalie Pacini

Natalie (at) highwirepr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

