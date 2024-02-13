Choozle Names Annie Wissner As Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced that it has appointed Annie Wissner as Vice President of Marketing, effective January 2, 2024. This strategic move comes at a pivotal time as Choozle relocates its headquarters to Downtown Denver, signaling a new era for the company.

As Vice President of Marketing at Choozle, Wissner takes the helm of all marketing functions, including brand management, go-to-market strategy, product, digital, demand generation, partnerships, and media relations.

"Annie Wissner's appointment as VP of Marketing is a positive milestone for Choozle." Adam Woods, CEO, Choozle

Wissner, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of global marketing experience in the technology sector, brings a wealth of knowledge to Choozle. Her previous role as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at High Level Marketing and leadership roles at Hexagon, Ivanti, Microsoft, Oracle, and Software AG attest to her expertise in driving success in both start-up and enterprise organizations, domestically and internationally.

Choozle CEO Adam Woods

expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Annie Wissner's appointment as Vice President of Marketing is a positive milestone for Choozle. Her wealth of experience and innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision of exceeding our clients' and partners' expectations through our dynamic digital advertising platform and world-class services. We believe her leadership will play a pivotal role in propelling Choozle to new heights."

Annie Wissner shared her thoughts, stating, "I'm thrilled to join Choozle during this significant period of growth and expansion. The company's core values of bold innovation, growth, collaboration, and personal ownership align well with my principles. I look forward to leading the marketing efforts and contributing to Choozle's ongoing success in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape."

