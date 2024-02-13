Polish Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigation Into Spilled Ukrainian Grain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The District Prosecutor's Office in the Polish city of Chelm in the Lublin Voivodeship has started an investigation into the spillage of grain that Ukrainian trucks were carrying in Dorohusk.

That's according to Agnieszka Kepka, spokeswoman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin, Ukrinform reports, citing Farmer .

"The investigation was initiated in two directions, i.e. destruction of property and breach of customs security. Proceedings are ongoing in the case. We are interviewing witnesses, securing the monitoring and documentation of these three trucks," Kempka said.

The investigation is being conducted by the District Prosecutor's Office in Chelm. The offenses described are punishable by up to five years in prison.

The incident involving the spilling of grain from three Ukrainian trucks occurred on Sunday, February 11, at around 12:30 Kyiv time on Highway 12, which leads to the border crossing in Dorohusk, near the site of a farmers' protest. According to preliminary police data, the protesters removed customs seals from three trucks that were traveling from Ukraine, leading to the partial spillage of grain onto the road. According to estimates, about a tonne of grain spilled from each truck.

Chelm police told the agency that as of February 12, the police had not arrested a single person involved in the spilled grain incident.