US Senate clears procedural hurdles to advance USD95.3B aid package

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US Senate surpassed several procedural obstacles to advance a USD95.3 billion aid package designated for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.



With a vote of 66-33, the Senate exceeded the required 60-vote threshold to move the bill forward to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.



House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a statement regarding the Senate's "failure to address the most critical aspect of national security supplemental legislation.”



"Now, in the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters. America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo," Johnson wrote in a post on X.



The proposed measure encompasses USD60 billion in funding designated for Ukraine, with an additional USD14 billion allocated to support Israel and US military operations in the region. Moreover, over USD8 billion would be directed towards bolstering US partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan. Additionally, nearly USD10 billion has been earmarked for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza.



Independent Senator Bernie Sanders voted against the bill, expressing concerns that it includes an additional USD10 billion "in unrestricted military aid for his horrific war against the Palestinian people. That is unconscionable."

