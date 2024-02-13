Smart Lighting Market Size, Trends, Industry Overview, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Smart Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global smart lighting market share, size, trends, and growth forecast . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Smart Lighting Market?

The global smart lighting market size reached US$ 16.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 72.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Smart Lighting Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The growth of the smart lighting market is significantly influenced by technological advancements. Innovations in LED technology, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things), and the development of smart lighting solutions that can be controlled via smartphones or voice assistants have transformed the industry. These advancements allow for energy efficiency, enhanced functionality, and customization, appealing to both residential and commercial sectors. The ability to integrate with smart home systems and the evolving focus on smart cities further propel the demand. However, the pace of technological change also poses challenges, requiring continuous investments in research and development to stay competitive.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Initiatives:

Global emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is a key driver for the smart lighting market. Governments and environmental agencies are increasingly promoting the use of energy-efficient lighting solutions to reduce electricity consumption and carbon footprint. Smart lighting systems, which offer significant energy savings compared to traditional lighting, align well with these initiatives. The adoption of regulatory standards and policies encouraging or mandating the use of energy-efficient lighting solutions, particularly in new buildings and infrastructure projects, boosts market growth. However, the initial high cost of installation may impede rapid adoption in cost-sensitive markets.

Consumer Demand and Lifestyle Changes:

Consumer preferences and lifestyle changes are profoundly influencing the smart lighting market. There's a growing demand for personalized and adaptive lighting solutions that enhance comfort and ambiance in living spaces. The rise of smart homes and the increasing affordability of smart devices have made smart lighting more accessible to a broader consumer base. Younger consumers, in particular, show a preference for connected and automated home solutions, including smart lighting. The market is also influenced by the growing awareness of the health and wellness aspects of lighting, such as the impact of light on sleep patterns and mood, driving the demand for advanced, user-centric lighting solutions.

Smart Lighting Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Offering:



Hardware



Lights and Luminaires

Lighting Controls

Software

Services



Design and Engineering



Installation Post-Installation

Hardware represented the largest market as it is foundational for smart lighting systems, often constituting the bulk of initial investment and setup.

Breakup By Communication Technology:



Wired Technology Wireless Technology

Wired technology represented the largest market as it is known for its reliability and stability, and is often preferred for comprehensive smart lighting systems, especially in large-scale installations.

Breakup By Installation Type:



New Installation Retrofit Installation

The new installation represented the largest market due to the growing demand for energy-efficient and automated lighting solutions has led to a surge in new installations of smart lighting systems.

Breakup By Light Source:



LED Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps Others

LED lamps represented the largest market as they are favored for their energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and compatibility with smart lighting technologies.

Breakup By Application:



Commercial

Residential

Public Infrastructure Others

Commercial represented the largest market due to its large-scale facilities and need for energy optimization, has been a major adopter of smart lighting systems.

Breakup By Regional Insights:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Europe emerged as the largest market due to its strong focus on energy efficiency, coupled with the adoption of advanced technologies.

Global Smart Lighting Market Trends:

The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is propelling the adoption of smart lighting solutions. Smart lighting systems, equipped with sensors and automation, enable precise control over illumination, reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints. Moreover, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology has interconnected various devices, including lighting, creating smart ecosystems. This connectivity allows for remote monitoring and control, enhancing convenience and security for users. Additionally, the demand for personalized and customizable lighting experiences in homes, offices, and commercial spaces is on the rise, fueling the market expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Smart Lighting Industry:



Philips Lighting

Acuity Brands

Osram

Cree

General Electric Company

Eaton

Honeywell

Legrand

Hubbell Lighting

Zumtobel Group

Hafele Group

Lutron Electronics

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

Vision

Virtual Extension Syska LED

