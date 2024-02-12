UAV Academy To Further Strengthen Azerbaijani Army's Power - Military Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The
establishment of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Academy in
Azerbaijan will further strengthen the power of the Azerbaijani
army, the military expert Azer Bayramov told Trend .
He pointed out that such academies exist in very few nations
around the world
"The establishment of this academy brings several benefits. With
the increasing use of UAVs in current wars, such as the Second
Karabakh War, Azerbaijan understands the significance of responding
to these new circumstances. The purpose of establishing this
college is to strengthen its military forces in response to new
fighting tactics and technologies," the military expert
emphasized.
The expert also highlighted that numerous countries procure UAVs
from foreign sources.
"They do, however, continue to rely on foreign countries for
operator and maintenance training. This method is both pricey and
time consuming. Nonetheless, creating such a procedure in
Azerbaijan would give the country with substantial benefits in this
area. In the future, the academy will be able to teach skilled
professionals in UAV use not only for military applications, but
also for police and rescue missions. In addition, UAVs can be used
for mine detection and neutralization," Bayramov added.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107840573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.