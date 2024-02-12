UAV Academy To Further Strengthen Azerbaijani Army's Power - Military Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The establishment of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Academy in Azerbaijan will further strengthen the power of the Azerbaijani army, the military expert Azer Bayramov told Trend .

He pointed out that such academies exist in very few nations around the world

"The establishment of this academy brings several benefits. With the increasing use of UAVs in current wars, such as the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan understands the significance of responding to these new circumstances. The purpose of establishing this college is to strengthen its military forces in response to new fighting tactics and technologies," the military expert emphasized.

The expert also highlighted that numerous countries procure UAVs from foreign sources.

"They do, however, continue to rely on foreign countries for operator and maintenance training. This method is both pricey and time consuming. Nonetheless, creating such a procedure in Azerbaijan would give the country with substantial benefits in this area. In the future, the academy will be able to teach skilled professionals in UAV use not only for military applications, but also for police and rescue missions. In addition, UAVs can be used for mine detection and neutralization," Bayramov added.

