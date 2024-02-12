Jordan enters agreement with Iraq on electricity supply

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Jordan and Iraq inked an agreement aimed at supplying Baghdad with electricity, marking a significant step in bolstering energy cooperation between the two nations.



The document, signed in Amman, outlines plans for Jordan to provide Iraq with an initial capacity of 40 megawatts in the first phase of the agreement.



“The move comes as part of efforts by Jordan and Iraq to begin establishing a joint electrical connection, which will contribute to enhancing energy exchange on both sides,” Amjad al-Rawashdeh, chief of Jordan’s National Electricity Company, stated in declarations quoted by a Jordanian news agency.



He mentioned that the agreement is a component of a broader strategy to eventually create a unified Arab energy market.



Rawashdeh indicated that the next phase of the project is anticipated to commence in the third quarter of 2024.



“With the completion of the second phase, Iraq will be supplied with a total capacity of 150-200 megawatts,” he further mentioned.



In October 2022, Jordan and Iraq initiated the construction of an electrical interconnection project, marking a significant step in enhancing energy cooperation between the two neighboring nations.



Despite Iraq's generation capacity ranging from 19,000 to 21,000 megawatts, local authorities assert that the country's actual electricity demand exceeds 30,000 megawatts.



Consequently, Iraq has long relied on importing 1,200 megawatts of electricity from neighboring Iran to supplement its domestic power production and meet the needs of its population.

