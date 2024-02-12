Aircraft carrying 4 Canadian skydivers crashes on Mexico beach, killing 1

(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded on a beach in southern Mexico on Sunday when a plane carrying four Canadian skydivers crashed, resulting in the death of one individual who was on the beach at the time.



Details regarding the cause of the plane crash were not immediately available, but it appeared that the aircraft made a forced landing and remained largely intact following the incident. Unfortunately, the plane descended onto a relatively populated section of the beach in the Pacific coast town of Puerto Escondido, nearly landing on top of the victim, whose nationality was not disclosed.



Emergency responders swiftly removed the four Canadians and one Mexican man from the plane and transported them for medical treatment. According to the Oaxaca state civil defense office, they were reported to be in "stable" condition. The identities and hometowns of the Canadian individuals involved were not immediately disclosed.



Tragically, the deceased individual's wife was present nearby during the accident but fortunately escaped unharmed. The crash occurred mere yards away from the water and even closer to a wooden beach structure commonly utilized for restaurants in Puerto Escondido.



Videos circulating on social media depicted beachgoers assisting at least one person from the aircraft across the sand in the aftermath of the crash. The incident has undoubtedly left a somber mark on the community and serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with aviation activities, even in recreational settings.

MENAFN12022024000045015839ID1107839943