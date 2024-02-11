(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Russian media outlet RTVI, Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, dismissed warnings of a potential war between Russia and the United Kingdom. Kelin accused British "ideologues" of deliberately fueling hype around the Ukraine crisis in an attempt to escalate the conflict into a broader European war, a scenario for which he sees no substantive basis.



Addressing concerns about a military clash with the United Kingdom, Kelin expressed skepticism, citing the absence of territorial claims and ideological differences between the two nations. He emphasized that the primary issue lies with Ukraine, where he believes certain "ideologues" are trying to expand the crisis into a pan-European problem. Kelin argued against this perspective, asserting that there is no overarching pan-European problem, and the future development of Europe is not contingent on events in Ukraine. He stressed the need to focus on resolving the issues with the Ukrainian government.



Kelin's remarks come in response to recent warnings from United Kingdom Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders about the possibility of war with Russia. Sanders suggested that British civilians should be trained and equipped for a potential call-up to fight. Despite reassurances from United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that there are no plans for conscription, Sanders' statements align with similar warnings from other European military and political leaders in recent weeks regarding a potential conflict with Russia. The exchange of statements underscores the complex geopolitical tensions and differing perspectives surrounding the Ukraine crisis within the international community.





