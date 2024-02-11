Begrudging Azerbaijan's Acquiring Akinci, Armenia Resorts Provocations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Several days ago Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the
Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover of the Akinci
unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV). Thus, it has been confirmed
that Azerbaijan has this new model Turkish drone.
Akinci is a high-altitude long-endurance UAV. The aircraft has a
5.5+ ton maximum takeoff weight of which over 1,350 kg is payload.
It is range is 7,500 km. It will be the first UAV capable of
launching a cruise missile.
Previously Azerbaijani operators got training to drive Akinci.
At that time many international media outlets claimed that
Azerbaijan had purchased the UAV. However, at that time Azerbaijan
neither confirmed nor declined the claim.
Armenian media outlets and military experts went further in the
claims. Given the range of Akinci, Armenian military experts
alleged that Azerbaijan purchased the UAV to change the balance in
a region that included Russia and Iran. Trying to spice up their
claims, they sad that Azerbaijan does not need a UAV with a 7,500
range to strike Armenia.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the military
expert Ramil Mammadli noted that both in the world and in the
region, the development of UAVs has begun. In our region, after the
44-day war in the region, Armenia took certain steps in this
direction and attempted to purchase strike UAVs, and armed drones
from India and other countries. Thus, the Azerbaijani army is
forced to take certain steps to increase and update the number and
variety of the UAV arsenal.
“The close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the
military-technical field allows us to acquire and use modern
technologies of these types of vehicles produced in Turkiye. I
consider that. Azerbaijan has to increase both its own production
and the army's arsenal in the field of UAVs. The acquisition of
Akinci will also strengthen the UAV techniques and arsenal. The
advantage of this UAV is that it is more maneuverable and has the
ability to destroy the target at a longer distance. It also flies
at a higher altitude, and also, certain technological advantages
allow this UAV to avoid air defense systems of the enemy,” the
pundit said.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan is not going to oppose any state
by strengthening its technologies and technical capabilities. In
general, it would not be correct to talk about a change in the
balance of power in the region. Because it is not necessary to
forget that the UAV arsenals of Iran and Russia located in the
region are not weak, even quite strong.
“Also, Azerbaijan is a state that wants to establish close
economic and political cooperation based on peace and friendship
with the mentioned states, not a state that intends to compete with
them militarily. In short, this is not a topic of discussion. Of
course, it poses a question if Azerbaijan has enough weapons that
can hit the territory of Armenia, why it need a weapon with a range
of 7500 km? The question is not logical. Because MIG 29, SU 25, and
other combat aviation vehicles can also fly at a fairly long
distance. Then let's ask what is needed for these aircraft. It is
not correct to approach the issue from this aspect,” R. Mammadli
concluded.
MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107837121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.