Xiaomi 14 Series India Launch Tipped, Here's What You Can Expect From This Smartphone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The global launch date of Xiaomi's 14 series, which will come in three variants-standard, Pro, and Ultra-has been formally announced by the company. On February 25, every model will hit the international market. According to reports, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will soon be available in India. The source also states that 1 lakh units of the Ultra model would go on sale initially, albeit the business has not confirmed this.



The specs will likely be similar to the Chinese models.

The most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is found inside the Xiaomi 14 series. Up to an incredible 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage are available on the devices. The smartphones also claim to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP68 rating. The Android 14 OS comes pre-installed on them.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a somewhat bigger 6.73-inch screen than the Xiaomi 14, which has a 6.36-inch screen. Both versions include a 120Hz AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 3000nits and a stylish design. Even if this is not the top in the sector, a fantastic experience is nevertheless anticipated from the panel.

Both phones are anticipated to provide an excellent photographic experience, similar to the previous versions, thanks to their equipped 50-megapixel primary camera that houses a 'Light Hunter 900' sensor with a proprietary Leica Summilux lens. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 has a fixed aperture whereas the Pro model has a variable aperture. Users will also be able to view a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro model boasts a slightly bigger 4,880mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability, compared to the 4,610mAh battery found in the standard model. Additionally, 10W reverse wireless charging and 50W wireless charging are supported by both models.

The Xiaomi 14 is anticipated to retail for around Rs 50,000, with pricing similar to that of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which appeals to customers desiring superior performance and cutting-edge features, would fetch a price tag of about Rs 80,000.