ANAMA Reveals Details Of Explosion In Khojavend

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatima Latif
The police received information about the explosion of a
military device in a beekeeping farm in Chartar village of
Khojavend district, Azernews reports, citing the
press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry.
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA)
announced the details of the explosion, noting that the incident
happened when the beekeeper Samir Alasgarov, born in 1996, touched
the detonator of the hand grenade he found on the ground while
collecting beehives.
As a result of the explosion, Alasgarov was injured in his right
hand and his 3 fingers were amputated.
ANAMA urged citizens to observe safety rules, not to touch
unfamiliar objects, and to pay attention to all danger signs.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107835749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.