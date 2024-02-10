NTRA, Water Company Sign Mou To Expand Fiber Optic Networks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Hossam El-Gamal, the CEO of the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), and Mamdouh Raslan, the Chairperson of the Holding Company for Drinking Water and Wastewater, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Telecom Egypt and the Cairo Drinking Water Company at the NTRA headquarters in the Smart Village. The MoU aims to expand fiber optic networks in collaboration with the essential infrastructure of vital facilities.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Nasr El-Din, the CEO and Managing Director of Telecom Egypt, and Mostafa El-Shemy, the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Cairo Water Company.

According to a press release issued by the NTRA on Wednesday, this signing comes within the framework of the NTRA's role in deploying communication services using the latest technologies and relying on the principle of sharing the infrastructure of various state facilities, which has a significant impact on reducing construction costs and the speed of service delivery to citizens in rural and urban areas. This is in addition to the second phase of the presidential initiative“Decent Life”, in line with the state's strategy for digital transformation to achieve full digitalization, following an examination of the best global experiences and practices in this field, and the implementation of a pilot project in the local market to assess its suitability for the Egyptian market. The press release also mentioned that the signing of this MoU comes as one of the outcomes of the first regulatory forum for regulatory bodies, which was held at the NTRA last December and aims to integrate regulatory bodies for the benefit of Egyptian citizens and the public interest.

Mohamed Nasr El-Din, the CEO and Managing Director of Telecom Egypt, stated that collaboration in infrastructure and maximizing the use of existing infrastructure elements is one of the supporting factors for accelerating the pace of digital transformation and establishing a digital infrastructure that is diverse and capable of accommodating the enormous amount of data that is continuously growing. He added that cooperation with the Cairo Drinking Water Company and the NTRA aims to benefit from modern technology in extending fiber optics by relying on the infrastructure of water networks, which is an important step in the infrastructure-sharing strategy.

Mostafa El-Shemy, the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Cairo Water Company, stated that the MoU with Telecom Egypt aims to activate the collaborative infrastructure for developing the services provided by the company using fiber optics, which will greatly contribute to the speed of detecting and repairing water line faults within standard timeframes. He explained that the MoU is a preliminary step towards implementing an expansion plan in this field that will lead to a breakthrough in operating and maintaining drinking water networks in Cairo.