Kazakhstan Likely To Boost Benzene, Paraxylene Transit Via Baku In 2024 (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Kazakhstan is
expected to increase transit of benzene and paraxylene (aromatic
hydrocarbons) through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and the SOCAR
(State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) terminal in the Georgian port of
Kulevi in 2024, an informed source exclusively told Trend .
"Kazakhstan has no significant consumption of benzene and
paraxylene, and the only producer in the country is the Atyrau
refinery, which, for the past five years, has been sending them in
transit to the SOCAR terminal in Kulevi under an agreement with the
Azerbaijani side, from which the cargoes are sent to various
countries around the world," noted the source.
The Atyrau refinery plans to produce 33,500 tons of benzene and
205,700 tons of paraxylene and send the majority of these volumes
through Baku to Kulevi for further export in 2024.
A reservoir with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters is used to
receive and store paraxylene at the Kulevi terminal, while 10,000
cubic meters are used for benzene.
"From January through November 2023, 23,300 tons of benzene
passed through the SOCAR terminal in Kulevi (3.5 times more than in
the 11 months of 2022), and about 18,000 tons of paraxylene," the
source noted.
According to the source, the benzene production unit was
undergoing repair in the fall of 2023, allowing for an increase in
production and exports in 2024.
The production of paraxylene at the Atyrau refinery is
periodically interrupted, and this unit is converted to the
manufacturing of gasoline for domestic consumption in Kazakhstan,
resulting in considerable swings in the export of this
petrochemical commodity.
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.