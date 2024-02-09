Rasht-Astara Railroad To Be Built In 5 Years

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. It will take five years to build the Rasht-Astara railroad section linking land segments of the North-South International Corridor, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Hairullah Hademi said, Trend reports.

"Construction of the 162 km long missing segment can be completed within five years if financial resources are provided," the official said. Russia will provide funding for construction, he added.

On May 17, 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province. The railroad will be 163 km long and have nine stations. This project will improve the North-South International Corridor and link Iran's railway network to the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern Europe.