Military Yurii Halkin, Released From Captivity On January 31, Dies In Road Accident In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, military man Yurii Halkin, who was released after two years of captivity on January 31, was killed in a traffic accident.

This was reported by Hromadske citing the daughter of the deceased, Valeria, according to Ukrinform.

The day before, on February 8, Valeria posted on her Instagram page about the death of her father.

"He was killed not by the war, not by a bullet, not by two years in captivity... He was just crossing the road and was hit by a car," she wrote.

In a conversation with Hromadske, Valeria said that it happened in Dnipro. According to her, she didn't even have time to see her father because he was taken for rehabilitation.

As reported, on January 31, Ukraine returned another 207 of its citizens from captivity, including the defenders of Mariupol and Kherson, fighters from Zmiinyi Island, marines and combat medics.