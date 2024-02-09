New Renewable Energy Norms For Distribution Licensees To Come In Force From 1St April

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 9 (KNN) India has taken a significant step towards bolstering its renewable energy initiatives by announcing the implementation of new norms for distribution licensees.

The primary objective of these norms is to ensure that distribution licensees incorporate a specified percentage of renewable energy into their electricity consumption.

According to R K Singh, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, the enforcement of these norms is scheduled to commence on April 1, 2024.

The decision comes amid India's substantial progress in renewable energy, with over 180 Gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.

This measure aligns with Section 86 (1) (e) of the Act, which mandates State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to delineate the percentage of electricity consumption sourced from renewable energy.

SERCs have already established Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO) for electricity distribution utilities (DISCOMs), with periodic guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power to steer RPO trajectory.

Moreover, the Ministry of Power, empowered by Section 14 (x) of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, as amended by the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022, has delegated authority to the Central Government to stipulate the minimum share of non-fossil resource consumption for designated consumers, including distribution licensees.

This underscores India's commitment to fostering sustainable energy practices and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

(KNN Bureau)