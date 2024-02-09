SS-UBT Leader's FB Live Murder: 2 Detained, 1 Nabbed As Mumbai Police Launch Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have launched a massive probe into the sensational Facebook Live shooting of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek V. Ghosalkar by a local social worker of dubious antecedents Mauris Noronha, here on Friday.

The Crime Branch has arrested a personal bodyguard of Mauris, and the MHB Police Station has detained two of his close associates for questioning, and the preliminary statement of Sareena Mauris Noronha has been recorded, official sources said.

While Amrendra Mishra has been arrested, two others Mehul Parekh and Rahul Sahu alias Ravan, are detained for questioning in the matter.

Multiple teams of Crime Branch Unit XI and Unit XII, plus the MHB Police are out investigating the case from different angles, and pursuing various leads.

According to the probe, Mauris had used the licenced revolver - assigned to his bodyguard, Mishra - for killing Ghosalkar in his office and then himself committing suicide on the mezzanine floor.

The gun licence was issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Mishra who joined as Mauris' personal security guard around three months ago, and he has been booked under the Arms Act, Section 29 (B), which pertains to handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if that person is legally permitted to possess it.

Parekh and Sahu were reportedly sighted in the vicinity of Mauris' office around the time when Ghosalkar's killing during a live Facebook session took place.

The MHB Police, which lodged the FIR in the case, are also questioning the aides and staffers of both Ghosalkar and Mauris, besides the people in neighbourhood on the double-crime that rocked political circles.

Among the angles being probed are political rivalry, previous enmity after Mauris was arrested and lodged in jail for several months.

