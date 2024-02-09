DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam Prioritises City Tourism In Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam informed about his plans to develop city tourism in Dhaka while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 19th edition of the country's biggest tourism fair titled Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on February 8.

Organised by the premier travel publication The Bangladesh Monitor, the fair is supported by Biman Bangladesh Airlines as the title sponsor, Bangladesh Tourism Board as the partner and leading Global Distribution System company Sabre as the technology partner.

The DNCC Mayor inaugurated the fair as the chief guest. In his speech, Atiqul Islam proposed to form a consultative committee for the development of city tourism in the capital. This committee should comprise industry experts and stakeholders from both public and private sectors, he added.





A huge crowd of visitors seen during the first day of the int'l tourism fair at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's Grand Ballroom on February 8-Photo: Monitor

He also mentioned DNCC's ongoing efforts to keep Dhaka an attractive, clean and fun destination including supporting the coming largescale street food festival beside Kamal Ataturk Avenue in the capital's Banani area from February 20-22.

The DNCC Mayor also highlighted the necessity of accurate and effective branding of Bangladesh in global markets as an ideal destination to visit. He urged more focus on marketing sports tourism globally.

In reference, he mentioned that the sand of the country's popular beach destination Cox's Bazar is ideal for professional volleyball sport. That is why, the international governing body of volleyball FIVB is going to establish a volleyball stadium in Cox's Bazar soon, he announced, speaking on the occasion.



However, Bangladesh's rich history and culture should not be neglected while marketing the country abroad as a travel destination, stressed the DNCC Mayor. For instance, on an occasion like the coming International Mother Language Day on February 21, the country should market events centring it, he suggested.

Visits to Shaheed Minar, Ekushey Book Fair and observing other cultural events across the city should be marketed as fun activities to enjoy during a trip to Bangladesh on the occasion, added the DNCC Mayor. The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Md Mokammel Hossain, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines; Mahbubul Alam, President, FBCCI; Saiful Hoque, Country Head, Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh; Md Abu Kalam Siddique, DIG, Tourist Police, Bangladesh and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor.





Renowned cricketer and politician Shakib Al Hasan seen at Biman's pavilion at the fair on February 8-Photo: Monitor

Over 80 organisations from home and abroad, representing airlines, hotels, resorts, travel agents, tour operators, training institutes, medical tourism agencies and other travel-related service providers are showcasing their products and services in over 100 booths and pavilions at the three-day international tourism fair.

Participating companies are offering special discounts on airfares, hotel room rents, tour packages and others for the visitors.

For instance, the country's flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is offering a 15 per cent discount on air tickets to all of its international destinations. US-Bangla and NOVOAIR, other two leading airlines of the country, are also offering special discounts on airfare and attractive holiday packages at special rates to the Maldives and Kolkata respectively, among other destinations.

Several renowned hotels are also offering discount on stays like Cox's Bazar's Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa and Ocean Paradise, among many others across the country. Ocean Paradise is offering 60 per cent discount on room rates, for example.



The fair is getting a good number of visitors and will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm till February 10 on payment of an entry fee of BDT 50 per person.

A grand raffle draw on entry tickets will be held on the closing day, February 10, in front of visitors. Raffle prizes include complimentary return air tickets for Jeddah/Medina, the Maldives, Dubai, Bangkok, Delhi, Bombay, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram as well as hotel stays and dinner coupons for couples at various star hotels and resorts in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Bandarban and Kuakata.

It may be mentioned here that The Bangladesh Monitor introduced the first-ever tourism fair in Bangladesh as Dhaka Travel Mart (DTM) in 2002.

