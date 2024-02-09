Deepwater Gas Output From Azerbaijan's ACG To Likely Start In Early 2025 - Bp

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. bp-Azerbaijan,
the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli Caspian field block,
plans to start drilling the first deep-gas production well in the
second half of 2024, Jim O'Leary, bp's Vice President for Drilling
in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region, told reporters, Trend reports.
According to him, the first gas from deep-gas ACG might be
available in early 2025.
Meanwhile, an appraisal well "A22z" was drilled in 2022-2023 to
collect data on deep gas, and the data is currently being
interpreted. A deep-gas production well will be drilled from the
West Chirag platform. ACG's deep-gas deposits are estimated to be
300 billion cubic meters, however preliminary assessments suggest
that immediately exploitable resources could be around 100 billion
cubic meters.
To note, the ACG block is to be developed until December 2049
under a PSA contract.
