Deepwater Gas Output From Azerbaijan's ACG To Likely Start In Early 2025 - Bp

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. bp-Azerbaijan, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli Caspian field block, plans to start drilling the first deep-gas production well in the second half of 2024, Jim O'Leary, bp's Vice President for Drilling in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the first gas from deep-gas ACG might be available in early 2025.

Meanwhile, an appraisal well "A22z" was drilled in 2022-2023 to collect data on deep gas, and the data is currently being interpreted. A deep-gas production well will be drilled from the West Chirag platform. ACG's deep-gas deposits are estimated to be 300 billion cubic meters, however preliminary assessments suggest that immediately exploitable resources could be around 100 billion cubic meters.

To note, the ACG block is to be developed until December 2049 under a PSA contract.

