Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Agree To Co-Reduce Bottlenecks In Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan have agreed to actualize the synchronous elimination of
bottlenecks on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
(TITR, or Middle Corridor), the deputy chairman of the Committee of
Railway and Water Transport of Kazakhstan, Kasym Tlepov, said
during the meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation, Trend reports.
Thus, the parties considered issues within the framework of the
implementation of the signed Road Map on synchronous elimination of
"bottlenecks" and development of the Middle Corridor on the
territories of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye for
2022–2027.
Tlepov informed about the ongoing work to expand the capacity of
the corridor. According to him, in 2023, the volume of
transshipment through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk increased by
65 percent and amounted to 2.76 million tons of cargo.
"Within the framework of the implementation of the roadmap on
synchronous elimination of bottlenecks and the development of TITR,
the parties are actively working to expand the capacity of the
corridor. An agreement has been reached to update this roadmap. In
turn, Kazakhstan is making efforts to develop transport and transit
potential in the region and modernize transport corridors," Tlepov
emphasized.
He also shared information on railway projects, raising the
status of the TITR association, digitalizing TITR, creating a
single logistics operator, and building port capacity.
To note, the Middle Corridor links the container rail freight
transportation networks of China and the European Union through
Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.
A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links
ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway
systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye,
Ukraine, and Poland.
The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from
China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the
opposite direction.
A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main
advantages of this transport corridor.
