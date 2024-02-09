Switchgear Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Switchgear Market Report by Voltage Type (Low-Voltage, Medium-Voltage, High-Voltage), Insulation (Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS), and Others), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and Region 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global switchgear market size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the s witchgear m arket?

The global switchgear market size reached US$ 111.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 168.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

What is

Switchgear ?

Switchgear is a vital component that serves as a crucial interface between power sources and various electrical circuits and equipment. It comprises several electrical devices, including switches, fuses, circuit breakers, and relays, designed to control, protect, and isolate electrical equipment. It can detect and record information about electrical faults and anomalies within the system. It plays an essential role in managing the flow of electricity, monitoring voltage levels, and responding to emergencies promptly. It ensures the safe and efficient operation of electrical systems, preventing overloads, short circuits, and other electrical faults that could lead to downtime or damage. It automatically disconnects faulty components to prevent damage and ensure the safety of the system. It allows operators to switch electrical circuits manually or automatically on or off and enables the selective energizing or de-energizing of equipment and electrical lines. It enables the routing of electricity from the source to various loads, ensuring that power is distributed effectively and in accordance with the demands of the system. It assists in enabling selective switching of circuits, optimizing energy usage, and reducing power wastage. Besides this, it is beneficial in reducing the risk of electrical accidents and fires. As a result, switchgear is widely employed in the transportation, healthcare, oil and gas, telecommunications, mining, and military and defense industries across the globe.



Trends and Industry Demand:

Presently, the escalating demand for advanced switchgears to manage variable and distributed energy sources represents one of the significant factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of modern switchgears with digital displays and communication capabilities, that enable real-time monitoring of voltage levels and current flows and aid in the management and optimization of electrical systems is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, there is a rise in the need for electrical energy for performing various tasks.



This, coupled with the increasing employment of switchgears, as they optimize energy usage and reduce losses, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. In line with this, the growing demand for switchgear systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply, along with the rising awareness about the importance of resilient electrical systems, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing deployment of energy storage systems, such as batteries, relies on switchgear for efficient energy transfer and management, which is contributing to the growth of the market.



Besides this, the rising usage of switchgears in electric heating and cooling solutions in residential and commercial buildings is supporting the market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of eco-friendly switchgear solutions that have lower environmental impact and align with sustainability goals is propelling the growth of the market. The growing demand for switchgears on account of the rising number of infrastructure development projects around the world is also offering a positive market outlook.

Who are the leaders in the s witchgear

market?





ABB Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Havells India Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Powell Industries Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG Toshiba Corporation

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Voltage Type:



Low-Voltage

Medium-Voltage High-Voltage

Breakup by Insulation:



Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)

Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) Others

Breakup by Installation:



Indoor Outdoor

Breakup by End Use:



Commercial

Residential Industrial

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

