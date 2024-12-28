Pan-African Parliament Calls For Restraint, Dialogue In Mozambique

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Johannesburg: The Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the legislative body of the African Union based in Johannesburg, on Saturday called for restraint in Mozambique and urged dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country.

In a statement issued by the PAP, its Southern Caucus expressed "profound sadness and deep concern" over the unfolding crisis in Mozambique. "We grieve the tragic loss of life, with hundreds of individuals reported to have perished amidst the unrest, and we are deeply troubled by the fear and instability that now cloud the future of this great nation," the statement said.

On Monday, Mozambique's Constitutional Council declared Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate of the ruling party Frelimo, as the winner of the general elections held on Oct. 9.

According to local media reports, more than 100 civilians have died in the post-election chaos, and hundreds have been injured.

"The Southern Caucus unequivocally condemns violence and calls upon the people of Mozambique to exercise restraint, embrace calm, and prioritize dialogue over discord," said Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, chairperson of the Southern Caucus of the PAP, in the statement.

"As your brothers and sisters in the southern African region, we stand with the people of Mozambique in solidarity, urging calm and collective resolve to navigate these trying times," she said, urging all political parties, civil society and stakeholders in Mozambique to resolve their differences through "genuine and constructive" dialogue.

Zuma-Sambudla said that the unrest in Mozambique also poses significant risks to neighboring countries and the broader southern African region. "Political instability disrupts travel and trade, economic activities, displaces communities, and threatens regional integration. As a region, we cannot turn a blind eye to these challenges brought on by the political unrest," she said.

Therefore, "the Southern Caucus calls on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intensify its efforts in supporting Mozambique. We also appeal to the African Union to intervene and ensure a mutually beneficial mediation process to stabilize Mozambique while safeguarding peace and prosperity across the region," Zuma-Sambudla added.

SADC Chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa, also president of Zimbabwe, convened an extraordinary summit in November to discuss the unrest in Mozambique.