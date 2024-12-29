Qatar strengthens global investment appeal with booming ICT sector

(MENAFN) Qatar continues to make significant strides in attracting investments across diverse sectors, playing a key role in bolstering its dynamic economy. This year saw substantial global in Qatar's Information and Communication (ICT) sector, focusing on infrastructure, skill enhancement, solutions, and digitization initiatives.



Speaking to a news agency, investors highlighted Qatar’s thriving and shared insights into why they chose to invest. Daniel Williams, a 32-year-old tech professional from the UK, remarked, “Qatar offers a truly magnificent IT market, and I have invested in several companies after learning the prospects and benefits.”



Williams, who first arrived during the FIFA World Cup, said, “I came around the FIFA time and understood the market here, and after two years, I could implement my goals.”



The Economic Report 2024 underscores the ICT sector’s robust growth trajectory in Qatar, projecting expenditures to reach USD5.8 billion by the end of 2024 and further expand to USD6.3 billion by 2027.

