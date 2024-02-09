Chevron Unveils Progress On Expansion Project At Kazakhstan's Tengiz Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. Mechanical
completion of the future expansion project at the Kazakhstan's
Tengiz field, managed by the Tengizchevroil joint venture, has been
achieved, Trend reports.
"Mechanical completion on the Future Growth Project at the
company's 50 percentowned affiliate, Tengizchevroil, was achieved"
Chevron says in its report for the fourth quarter of 2023.
As previously stated by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan,
the launch of the future expansion project (FGP) of the
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field was postponed until the second quarter of
2025.
The FGP will allow expanding production by approximately 12
million tons per year/260,000 barrels per day to about 39 million
tons per year/850,000 barrels per day.
At the same time, the Ministry noted that the launch of the
wellhead pressure management project (WPMP) has also been
postponed. The launch time is set for the second quarter of
2024.
The WPMP will keep the existing Tengiz plants full by lowering
the flowing pressure at the wellhead and then boosting the pressure
to the inlet requirements of the six existing processing
trains.
Meanwhile, the Tengiz field is managed by Tengizchevroil, a
joint venture between Kazakhstan and Chevron. Tengiz, the world's
deepest producing super giant oil field, was discovered in 1979.
The Tengizchevroil (TCO) partnership was formed on April 6, 1993,
between Kazakhstan and Chevron.
Estimated oil in place in the Tengiz field is 3.1 billion metric
tons (25 billion barrels) and 200 million metric tons (1.6 billion
barrels) in the Korolev field, where Tengizchevroil also produces.
Total recoverable crude oil in the Tengiz and Korolev fields is
estimated to be 1.4 billion metric tons (11.5 billion barrels).
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107831627
