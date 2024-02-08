Who Was 'Mauris Bhai'? The Man Who Shot Shiv Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar During Facebook Live

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Shiv Sena UBT corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Thursday (February 8) met a gruesome end after being shot dead by notorious criminal Mauris Noronha during a Facebook Live session. The incident, stemming from a personal dispute, took place at Noronha's office in IC Colony, Borivali (West), capturing the horrifying moment when Ghosalkar was shot thrice in the abdomen and shoulder.

Ghosalkar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, succumbed to his injuries, and in a shocking turn of events, Noronha took his own life. The viral video of the incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and both individuals have been declared dead by authorities.

The fatal confrontation between Abhishek Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha occurred during a Facebook Live session, shedding light on the deeply rooted personal dispute that culminated in tragedy. Noronha, a notorious criminal, took the life of the former Shiv Sena UBT corporator by firing three shots, causing critical injuries to Ghosalkar.

Following the shooting, Abhishek Ghosalkar was swiftly rushed to Karuna Hospital in Borivali in a serious condition. Despite medical efforts, both Ghosalkar and Noronha were declared dead by authorities.

Who was Mauris Noronha?

The individual behind the fatal shooting of Shiv Sena leader Ghosalkar, known as 'Mauris bhai' on social media, presented himself as a philanthropist and social worker. Reports said that the firearm used in the incident might be an illegal weapon, adding another layer of concern to the tragic event.

Despite their purported "personal enmity," Ghosalkar and Noronha had organized a Facebook Live session to convey their intention to put an end to their discord for the betterment of the IC Colony area. The revelation of their reconciliation amid their contested bid to contest from Ward No 1 within the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena adds complexity to the unfolding narrative.

Further investigation by Mumbai Police exposed Mauris Noronha's history, revealing past allegations including cheating, attempted murder, threat, and rape dating back to 2014. However, the complaint against Noronha was lodged in 2022, leading to his arrest.

Interestingly, a photograph surfaced online depicting Mauris receiving an award from Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions about the connections within the political landscape.

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged in a post on social media platform X that Shinde had recently met Noronha at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha.' Allegedly, during this encounter, Shinde invited Noronha to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde himself.

