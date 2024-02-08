Award-Winning Actress Nicki Micheaux Launches Kickstarter Campaign For ‘Summer Of Violence’ – A Gripping Tale Of Resilience And Redemption.

(MENAFN- GetNews) Micheaux Pictures, a production company led by acclaimed actress Nicki Micheaux, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the creation of their latest project, "Summer of Violence."



With a goal of US$30,000 by February 16, 2024, this campaign aims to bring to life a poignant narrative that explores youth's beauty, heat, love, and innocence amidst the harsh realities of gun violence.

"Summer of Violence " unfolds a gripping saga from 1993 as a passionate poet chooses art over law school, sparking an estrangement with her father. The film follows her journey to Denver, where she becomes a vocal activist against rampant gun violence. As tragedy strikes, her quest for self-acceptance and healing intertwines with the struggles of shaping one's identity in adversity.

"It's more than a story; it's an emotional voyage into a summer where violence, survival, and self-discovery collide. We aim to create cinema that stirs, educates, and inspires, and we invite you to be part of this cinematic revelation."

The film boasts an impressive lineup of stellar cast members, including rising talent Kasey Inez, well-known actor and rapper Jahking Guillory, acclaimed actor and orchestral conductor Damon Gupton, emerging talent Madhulika Krishnan, established artist Pedro Correa, and the versatile Shon Wilson.

Kasey Inez, portraying the character Naomi, shares her passion for storytelling that combats stereotypes within film and TV: "As an actress, my goal is to embody characters that put black women in a positive light.”

"Summer of Violence' is a powerful portrayal of hope, resilience, and self-belief. It's a story that needs to be told.”

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will have the opportunity to receive exciting perks, ranging from shoutouts and signed script scraps to limited edition movie posters, official hoodies, and even the chance to wear the original costumes worn by the actors. Higher-tier perks include private sessions with award-winning director Nicki Micheaux and exclusive decadent dinners with the director in Los Angeles.

"Join us in bringing 'Summer of Violence' to screens worldwide. Let's narrate the unsaid saga of the '93 summer of violence and create an unforgettable cinematic experience," stated Micheaux.

To support the Kickstarter campaign and become part of this cinematic revelation, please visit their Kickstarter .

