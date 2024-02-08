Swiss Court Rejects Climate Protestors' Human Rights Appeal

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">The conviction of five climate activists for blocking a street in Lausanne in 2019 is not contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

This content was published on February 8, 2024 - 14:04 February 8, 2024 - 14:04 Keystone-SDA

This decision does not violate the freedom of peaceful assembly and association, according to the Federal Court.

Five activists had participated in December 2019 - with nearly a hundred people - in the blocking of Rue Centrale, an important artery in the city centre, which had lasted more than six hours, from 10 am until around 4 pm.

Traffic, including buses and emergency vehicles, had to be diverted, causing serious disruption.

The Court of first instance sentenced the five activists to a suspended fine of 20 days, as well as a fine of CHF200.

The Cantonal Court then rejected their appeal, leading the interested parties to appeal to the High Court. They argued in particular that their conviction violated their right to freedom of assembly, as guaranteed by Article 11 of the ECHR.