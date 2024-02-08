Presidential Candidates Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential candidates Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Order Party, Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Razi Nurullayev from National Front Party, and independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev have made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, who won a confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

Each candidate sincerely congratulated the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the democratic, transparent, and fair election.

Will be updated