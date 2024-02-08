Presidential Candidates Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential
candidates Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Whole Azerbaijan Popular
Front Party, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Order Party, Elshad
Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Razi Nurullayev from
National Front Party, and independent contenders Zahid Oruj and
Fuad Aliyev have made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan
Republic Ilham Aliyev, who won a confident victory in the
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
Each candidate sincerely congratulated the President of the
Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the
democratic, transparent, and fair election.
Will be updated
