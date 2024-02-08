(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Demand, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Report 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size .

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during 2023-2028.

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are specialized equipment used in cosmetic procedures to improve physical appearance. These devices employ various technologies such as laser, intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, and ultrasound to target skin and body concerns. The market provides various range of products, including ablative and non-ablative lasers, body contouring devices, skin tightening devices, and hair removal lasers. Ablative lasers are used for skin resurfacing, while non-ablative ones treat minor skin flaws without damaging the skin's surface. Body contouring devices are designed for fat reduction and cellulite treatment. These technologies offer significant advantages, such as minimally invasive procedures, reduced recovery time, and precise targeting of treatment areas. Their effectiveness in achieving aesthetic goals and the growing preference for non-surgical procedures make them increasingly popular in cosmetic dermatology.

Market Trends:

The global market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures is a primary market driver, as these technologies offer effective solutions with minimal downtime and risk compared to traditional surgical methods. Along with this, advances in technology are leading to more efficient, versatile, and safer devices, further fueling market expansion. In addition, the accelerating awareness and acceptance of aesthetic procedures among both men and women, coupled with rising disposable incomes, are also contributing to the market's growth. Apart from this, the aging global population seeking anti-aging treatments continues to provide a substantial customer base for this market. Moreover, the rise of medical tourism in countries offering cost-effective aesthetic treatments is bolstering market growth. Furthermore, ongoing investments in R&D by leading companies are introducing more innovative and effective products, thereby stimulating the market's expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Allergan Plc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Candela Medical

Cutera Palomar Medical Technologies

Cynosure Inc.

Fotona Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Lutronic Inc. Sciton Inc

Key Market Segmentation: .

Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application, technology and

end user.

Breakup by Product Type:



Laser Resurfacing Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Others

Breakup by Application:



Hair Removal

Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Body Shaping and Skin Tightening Others

Breakup by Technology:



Laser Based Technology

Light Based Technology Energy Based Technology

Breakup by End-User:



Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

