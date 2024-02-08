Minister Al Kaabi Attends India Energy Week 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi concluded a short visit to India during which he participated in the India Energy Week 2024 (IEW) conference.

Minister Al Kaabi highlighted the challenges in navigating the volatilities, uncertainties and complexities that impact the energy industry during a special panel discussion on energy security with the participation of H E Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs in the Republic of India, H E Vickram Bharrat, the Minister of Natural Resources of the Republic of Guyana, and H E Haitham Al Ghais, the Secretary General of OPEC.

Minister Al Kaabi emphasised that in order to face such challenges, especially in the context of the energy transition, the various stakeholders need to create a balance between energy security, affordability, and sustainability, while at the same time encouraging investments in a diverse energy mix, including renewables, natural gas, and other forms of cleaner energy sources to help mitigate risks associated with the volatility of energy markets.



He also hailed the strong energy relations between India and Qatar, noting that the 25th of January 2024 marked the twentieth anniversary of the inaugural LNG shipment to Petronet's LNG Dahej Terminal, and that on the 4th of February 2024, Petronet LNG successfully lifted the 2000th LNG cargo from Qatar.

India Energy Week 2024 is India's largest energy exhibition and conference, covering the entire energy value chain, and is expected to attract over 35,000 attendees, 350 exhibitors, and 400 speakers from more than 100 countries.