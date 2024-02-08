Local Business Owner Rand Taylor Named To NSBA Leadership Council In New Jersey

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Asbury, NJ, February 7, 2024 -- Rand Taylor, CEO of Fuel Ox, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Taylor, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.



"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Taylor. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."



For over 10 years, Rand has led daily operations at Fuel Ox, and his company is currently leading the charge on creating revolutionary sustainable products for consumers. The company's earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for its revolutionary lubricant line Infinity Lubesâ„¢ products. Fuel OxÂ® Infinity Lubesâ„¢ includes: Super Grease Plant Based Grease infused with Metal Conditioning Technology; Liquid Friction Eliminator crankcase/hydraulic unit concentrate; Super Spray All Purpose Metal Spray; Cool-Ox Performance Optimizing A/C & Refrigeration Treatment and Tar-Minator Super Asphalt and Adhesive Eradication System.



Previously, Taylor played an integral role in taking a top New York area financial services company from concept to $1 billion in revenue in less than 6 years. His proven expertise extends to securities, asset management, equity trading systems, large organization management and business-to-business (B2B).



Taylor joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.



"I am proud to have Randall Taylor as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."



The Fuel Ox is an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products. Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, The Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel OxÂ® with Combustion Catalyst and Infinity Lubeâ„¢.

