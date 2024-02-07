(MENAFN- Baystreet) The Gap Drives Ahead with New Creative Leadership

Yum Brands Leaps Despite Earnings DisappointmentAlibaba Weaken on Revenue MissCVS Gains on Q4 EarningsRoblox Beats in Q4, Shares Hike Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

How Recent Biotech Breakthroughs Are Changing the Fight Against Breast Cancer

USA News Group – More people are getting breast cancer this year. Around 300,000 women and 2,800 men will find out they have it. While 1 out of every 8 women will hear they have breast cancer sometime in their life, the good news is that more people are beating breast cancer than before. In the UK, a drug called anastrozole, from AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), is said to potentially halve breast cancer risks and is now being offered to 289,000 women in England. Anastrozole's roll-out is yet another optimistic development coming from the biotech sector in the war against breast cancer, which includes O ncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) (NEO:PFE), Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), and Olema Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Among the latest developments in the breast cancer field, O ncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC) recently shared positive updates at this year's Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 from its previously completed window-of-opportunity AWARE-1 breast cancer study involving its flagship drug pelareorep.

Immediately following up on that release, Oncolytics also announced the presentation of additional translational data from the AWARE-1 breast cancer study conducted in combination with SOLTI-Innovative Cancer Research at The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

As per the new data, Oncolytics saw that pelareorep helps the body's defense cells expand inside tumors and in the blood of newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. This included a certain type of these defense cells called tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). Also, when they looked closely at the T cells, which are part of the body's defense against illness, they saw that there were more of these cells in the blood than before.

“We consider these results to be positive and important because they build on additional translational results reported this fall at two other medical meetings, The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) , from the AWARE-1 and GOBLET studies respectively, and provide further support for pelareorep's unique immunologic mechanism of action,” said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and CEO of Oncolytics .“Taken together, these translational data affirm pelareorep's ability to enhance T cell infiltration into tumors and expand TILs in the peripheral blood, which have been correlated with tumor response. We intend to incorporate these learnings into the designs of our registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer.”

According to Thomas Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics , a review of the AWARE-1 study translational data presented at SABCS and previous conferences demonstrates that pelareorep treatment, especially in combination with atezolizumab, results in: an increase in CelTIL score (which correlates with improved clinical outcomes in breast cancer); increased CD8+ T cell infiltration into tumors; the generation and expansion of T cell clones (especially TILs); and the upregulation of tumor PD-L1 expression.

“These findings confirm that pelareorep remodels the tumor microenvironment and stimulates tumor-directed immune responses, effects we believe are driven by the introduction of pelareorep's double-stranded RNA into cancer cells.”

“Results from multiple prior studies lead us to believe that pelareorep has the potential to fill very important treatment gaps for both breast and pancreatic cancer patients,” said Dr. Heineman.“The translational data reported this fall emphasize the importance of TIL clone expansion in pelareorep-treated patients and represents an important area for further exploration. We believe that analysis of TIL clone expansion could become a helpful precision tool to provide an early indication of treatment response and serve as a potential guide to patient care with pelareorep.”

Also to be presented at the SABC Symposium will be updated data for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) (NEO:PFE) and Arvinas, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARVN) novel oral PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, known as vepdegestrant (ARV-471). In particular, data from a Phase 1b study assessing vepdegestrant in combination with Palbociclib (IBRANCE) will be presented at the symposium.

Arvinas and Pfizer have been collaborating on the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant since July 2021. According to the terms of the collaboration, Arvinas and Pfizer will equally share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits.

Data from preclinical studies showed that vepdegestrant demonstrated 97% ER degradation in tumor cells. This helps to make tumors smaller. It worked well on its own in tests that used cancer cells from humans but grown in a different environment. It even did better than a common cancer drug, fulvestrant, whether it was used alone or with another kind of cancer medicine called a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

In the case of Olema Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA), it is in the process of testing its lead asset palazestrant alone and in combinations for a subset of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Olema is also set to present at the SABCS, new Phase 1b/2 clinical data of palazestrant in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib.

At the end of October, Olema CEO Sean Bohen said that the first patient in Phase III will be dosed before the end of the year. The Phase III trial, called OPERA-01, is going to sign up 500 people from all over the world. It will have locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and some places in Asia, but it won't include China or Japan.

One new breast cancer drug combination that recently received US FDA approval is Truqap from AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in combination with an older drug, providing another treatment option for patients with the most common type of breast cancer. The FDA's approval came just over a week after AstraZeneca's roll-out offer of anastrozole to an estimated 289,000 women in England who are at moderate or high risk of breast cancer by taking the tablet to try and prevent it from developing, according to NHS officials.

“It's fantastic that this vital risk-reducing option could now help thousands of women and their families avoid the distress of a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of NHSC England . The drug will be taken as a 1mg tablet once a day for five years.

Back in the USA, the FDA has stated that AstraZeneca's Truqap can be used in adult patients with the HR-positive/HER2-negative subtype of breast cancer. According to a late-stage study, the drug helped improve the time patients with the gene-altered tumors lived without their disease worsening by 7.3 months.

Article Source:

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Oncolytics Biotech Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks