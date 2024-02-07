Huber Needles Market Size, Share, Outlook, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Huber Needles Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on huber needles market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global huber needles market size reached US$ 49.3 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 72.7 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.42% during 2024-2032.

Request a Free Sample Report: /huber-needles-market/requestsample

Huber needles are specialized medical devices designed for accessing implanted ports or catheters, commonly used in long-term medical treatments such as chemotherapy or parenteral nutrition. These needles feature a unique design with a bent or curved tip, allowing for safer and more precise insertion into the implanted port without causing damage to surrounding tissues. Huber needles are known for their stability during repeated use and reduced risk of catheter damage, providing a reliable means for administering medications or withdrawing blood. Their design minimizes the risk of leakage and ensures optimal connectivity with the port, enhancing patient comfort and safety during infusion therapies. Huber needles play a crucial role in facilitating efficient and reliable access to implanted ports, contributing to the overall success of long-term medical treatments.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses requiring long-term intravenous treatments, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and certain metabolic conditions. As the demand for implantable ports and catheters rises, particularly in oncology and home healthcare settings, the need for specialized needles like Huber needles becomes paramount. The emphasis on patient comfort and safety during repeated access to implanted ports fuels the adoption of Huber needles due to their curved-tip design, which minimizes the risk of tissue damage and catheter-related complications. Additionally, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the growing trend toward outpatient care contribute to the expanding market. The rise of home infusion therapy, where patients self-administer medications, further propels the demand for user-friendly and reliable access devices. Moreover, an aging population with an increasing incidence of chronic diseases adds to the sustained growth of the Huber needle market, as elderly patients often require prolonged and regular intravenous treatments. Regulatory initiatives promoting patient safety and the development of more advanced, technology-driven medical devices also influence the market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape



B. Braun Medical Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Exelint International Co.

Medline Industries

Medsurg

Smiths Medical Inc. (ICU Medical Inc) Vygon S.A

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application, and end user.

Product Insights:



Straight Huber Needles Curved Huber Needles

Application Insights:



Transfusion of Blood

Application for Cancer

Parental Nutrition Others

End User Insights:



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

--

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1–631–791–1145 | United Kingdom: +44–753–713–2163