Jaipuria Institute Of Management Announces Admission Open For PGDM Programs For Academic Session 2024-26

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipuria Institute of Management is pleased to invite applications for its prestigious PGDM programs for the academic session 2024-2026 across its four campuses located in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management program, accredited by the National Board Accreditation (NBA) and recognized as equivalent to an MBA by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), offers a unique blend of academic rigor and industry exposure.



Key Program Information:

ï¿1⁄2Duration: 2 years full-time regular program

ï¿1⁄2Approvals: ACITE Approved, NBA Accredited, AIU Recognized

ï¿1⁄2Application Cost: Rs.1000/-

ï¿1⁄2Online Application: Applicants can submit their application online at ac



Eligibility Criteria:

ï¿1⁄2Bachelorï¿1⁄2s degree from a recognized Indian university with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

ï¿1⁄2Final year graduation students eligible, with proof of completion required by October 1, 2024.

ï¿1⁄2Valid aptitude test scores of CAT 2023/CMAT/XAT/MAT/GMAT.



Selection Process:

The selection process for the PGDM program at Jaipuria Institute of Management is comprehensive and holistic, giving due weightage to various parameters such as Aptitude Score, Interview Performance, Case Analysis, and Academic Performance.



Admission Brochure

Prospective students can access details about the admission process through the Tech-Integrated Video Linked Admission Brochure. This innovative approach provides a dynamic and immersive experience through over 20 videos showcasing faculty insights, placements, student testimonials, and career prospects in various disciplines and specializations.



About Jaipuria Institute of Management:



Established 28 years ago, Jaipuria Institute of Management has been at the forefront of providing excellence in management education. With four campuses across India and a unified admission process, Jaipuria Institute of Management offers students a seamless experience. All four campuses have been ranked among the top management institutes in India by NIRF 2023. As an AACSB member and AIU recognized institution, Jaipuria Institute of Management upholds rigorous academic standards. Additionally, it is NBA accredited and holds Graded Autonomy by AICTE, ensuring quality education. With a faculty of over 150 members and a vast alumni network of 1400+, Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to shape future leaders in the field of management.



About Jaipuria Group



Jaipuria's legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.



