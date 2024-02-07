French Pundit: Massive Popular Participation Is, By Itself, A Very Positive Factor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan is going through extraordinary presidential
elections, which many dub as victory elections due to the
liberation of Garabagh and seven adjacent districts.
It is worth noting that this is the first presidential election
in the history of independent Azerbaijan that is being held in the
entire country. Besides, former IDPs are voting in their hometowns
for the first time.
In addition, the Armenian citizens of Azerbaijan living in
Garabagh also use their rights to participate in the elections.
More than 22,000 voters are expected to vote in the 26 polling
stations created in the liberated territories. A total of 6,478,623
people will vote throughout the country.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Maxime
Gauin, Associate Professor at ADA University and a researcher at
the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, noted that the full
liberation of Garabagh, the rise of the gross domestic product, is
quite tangible with the construction of new buildings, new roads,
new factories, new shops, etc., and the challenges of the future,
i.e., continuing the reconstruction of the previously occupied
territories.
However, the international environment is definitely tenser;
more precisely, the war against Ukraine continues; allies of Iran
are bombed by the U.S. and UK in reprisals for strikes against the
U.S. army and civilian ships. But it also demonstrates, by
contrast, the stability of Azerbaijan. Clearly, the efforts of the
people since the 1990s led to the desired results.
“I can speak mostly about Baku because this is the city where I
work and live. What dominates is satisfaction (especially in
considering the liberation of what remained of the occupied
Garabagh) and interest in the election. You can often see in shops
posters reminding people of the election date and inciting the
population to vote. I noticed around me a vivid desire to go to the
ballots and often what deserves to be called enthusiasm about the
election. Massive popular participation is, by itself, a very
positive factor,” M. Gauin said.
The pundit pointed out that this is the first election to be
held in all of Azerbaijan. Even during the first independent
republic (1918–1920), Azerbaijan was battling for control of a
large part of its territory: not only Zangazur, which lost as a
result of the Sovietization of the South Caucasus, but also
Garabagh. Then, there was no real election until the collapse of
the Soviet Union.
“Now, the people of Azerbaijan decide without the burden of the
occupation, without the frustration of the 2020-2023 period, when
the illegal separatist regimes continued their provocations. I will
always remember a discussion, just after the separatists raised the
white flag, with students of ADA who, of course, had always known
occupation of all (until 2020) or part of Garabagh. They were
amazed at how it ended in barely 24 hours. As you know, Arayik
Harutyunyan asked to vote. It may be called ridiculous (actually,
it is), but it shows the scope of the change. Who would have bet on
such an outcome one year ago? Definitely not him, anyway. Besides
the borders of Azerbaijan, it is clear that Georgia, Moldova, and
Ukraine are looking at your country and dream of having elections
soon in a similar context, Maxime Gauin concluded.
