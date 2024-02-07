Ranbir, Alia And Vicky Block Their Calendars For SLB's 'Love And War’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who are joining forces for auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love And War', have blocked their calendars for the film.

With 'Love And War', Sanjay Leela Bhansali prepares to transport audiences into a new world of love, war, and cinematic brilliance, promising a never-seen-before cinematic experience.

As per an industry source, the three actors have committed to the project as they have blocked their calendars till Christmas 2025 for the film. The details with regards to the exact dates are under the wraps currently.

The source shared:“Undoubtedly, it's going to be the biggest film of 2025. The film is not only massive with respect to its scale considering the mega star cast, grand canvas, and mesmerising music but also in terms of the dedication of the team. It's learnt that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have blocked their entire calendars until Christmas 2025 for the film.”

The official announcement of the film was done with a title poster that had the handwritten signatures of the lead cast, adding a personal touch to the project.

All the three actors have worked with each other in the past. While Ranbir and Vicky teamed up in 'Sanju', Alia and Vicky have worked together in 'Raazi'.

Ranbir and Alia have earlier worked together in 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', they fell in love on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

'Love And War' is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

--IANS

aa/kvd