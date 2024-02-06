Aluminum Producers Urge EU To Sanction Russia's Metal Imports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European aluminum producers - supported by four EU countries - are pressing Brussels to impose an embargo on cheap metal imports from Russia.

That's according to Politico , Ukrinform reports.

“Even two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale assault, Europe is still buying 9 percent of its aluminum imports from Russia, which funded Moscow's war machine to the tune of some €2.3 billion in 2022,” the report reads.

Still, EU diplomats said it was unlikely a full ban would be on the table by the two-year mark of the invasion on February 24, because the proposal by Lithuania - supported by Estonia, Latvia and Poland - would likely face opposition from industrial nations like Italy which are resisting measures that could drive up prices.

The EU intends to present the 13th sanctions package by February 24, but the significant volumes imported mean it is unlikely a total ban would be agreed upon by all 27 member states so quickly.

Struggling with high energy costs and cheap international competition, European producers are hoping Russia sanctions can bring relief.

Since fall 2023, the EU association of aluminum producers has argued that Brussels should put all Russian imports to a halt, noting the producers have already "accelerated their decoupling."

“Despite having the four EU countries on their side, the matter is now out of the producers' hands as member countries negotiate against the clock,” the report notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Politico wrote in January, citing sources in European diplomacy, said the 13 package of EU sanctions on Russia would include a ban on aluminum imports from Russia.