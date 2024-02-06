Heat Treating Market Size, Share, Outlook, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Heat Treating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on heat treating market size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global heat treating market size reached US$ 104.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 143.3 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.
Request a Free Sample Report: /heat-treating-market/requestsample
Heat treating is a fundamental process in metallurgy and materials science, employed to alter the physical and mechanical properties of materials, primarily metals and alloys, through controlled heating and cooling. This thermal treatment method has numerous applications across various industries, allowing for the enhancement of material properties to meet specific performance requirements. It also plays a crucial role in refining the microstructure of materials. Processes such as annealing, tempering, and quenching help control grain size and distribution, eliminating internal stresses and improving the overall integrity of the material. It is widely employed in the automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and construction industries.
Market Trends:
The increasing demand for enhanced material properties and improved mechanical performance in various industrial sectors is driving the global market. Heat treating, which involves controlled heating and cooling of metals, is crucial for achieving desired material characteristics, such as hardness, strength, and durability. Moreover, the automotive industry plays a pivotal role in supporting the market growth. As automotive manufacturers seek to produce lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles, the demand for heat-treated components, such as engine parts and transmission components, has increased. Heat treatment is essential to enhance the strength and wear resistance of these critical automotive components. Furthermore, continual advancements in metallurgy and heat treatment technologies are contributing to market expansion.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Ajax TOCCO International Ltd American Metal Treating Inc Bluewater Thermal Solutions Bodycote plc East-Lind Heat Treat Inc. General Metal Heat Treating Nabertherm GmbH Pacific Metallurgical Inc Seco/Warwick Inc. Thermax Limited Unitherm Engineers Limited.
Key Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, process, equipment and application.
Breakup by Material:
Breakup by Process:
Hardening and Tempering Case Hardening Annealing Normalizing Others
Breakup by Equipment:
Fuel-Fired Furnace Electrically Heated Furnace Others
Breakup by Application:
Automotive Aerospace Metalworking Construction Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
--
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN06022024004122016232ID1107818873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.