Entire Political Spectrum In Portugal Supports Ukraine - Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Portugal sees the financial and military challenges faced by Ukraine as challenges for Portugal itself, since Ukraine's victory is important for stability and peace on the European continent.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, who spoke at a joint press conference in Kyiv with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of the Portuguese foreign policy agency assured that Portugal is in full solidarity with Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and supports Ukraine on the way to membership in the EU and NATO.

"We also had the opportunity to talk about the dynamics of the current situation and discussed in detail certain challenges in the financial and military spheres that Ukraine has faced. We understand it in the way that these are not only Ukrainian challenges, they are also our challenges, since victory is essential both for Ukraine and for stability and peace on the European continent. Therefore, we are obliged to support Ukraine within the limits of our capabilities," said Cravinho.

Two Portuguese ministers arrive in Kyiv

He added that during the negotiations, the foreign policy of Portugal was also discussed in connection with early parliamentary elections scheduled for March.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Portugal there is support for Ukraine among representatives of the entire political spectrum, so he does not expect any changes in this sense, as this aid reflects the opinion of the Portuguese people.

"I don't think that the Portuguese people will change their minds overnight," the minister said.

Ukrainian, Portuguese defense ministers discuss training of Ukrainian personnel for F-16s

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, took part in the 3rd Forum on the Reconstruction of Zhytomyr region, which took place on February 5.