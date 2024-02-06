Azerbaijan Buoys Up Citizens To Benefit From Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan's
legal framework for the development of renewable energy sources
(RES) has created incentives for the country's citizens to
independently use solar panels or other RES sources to generate
"green" energy, the surplus of which can go to the power grid and
provide income to the producer of such electricity, the head of the
project management department of the State Agency for Renewable
Energy Sources (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan,
Jabrail Aliyev told Vergiler (a local newspaper), Trend reports.
"Individuals and legal entities can use RES to consume up to 150
kW of electricity while adhering to architectural and construction
standards, according to the Rules for the Implementation of the
Active Consumer Support Mechanism approved by Decree No. 346 of the
Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 28,
2023. The same document also states that it is permissible to
manufacture production for sale to the electricity grid," Aliyev
noted.
He added that the maximum power limit that active users can
connect to the grid is set by the requirements outlined in the
power company's technical conditions.
"Individuals or legal companies should apply to the energy
supplier and receive the "Technical Condition of an Active
Consumer" paper. As an active consumer, a citizen can install solar
panels capable of producing up to 150 kW or other renewable energy
equipment. In general, Section 2 of these guidelines fully
incorporates all steps of the system of active consumer
assistance," Aliyev emphasized.
He pointed out that "if the monthly energy produced by a person
exceeds his consumption, the amount of energy he transfers to the
grid is accumulated on his active consumer balance and can be used
for compensation in subsequent months."
"Compensation is formalized at the end of the reporting year.
And if the balance of the active consumer is positive at the end of
the reporting year (the period from January 1 to December 31 of the
calendar year), the energy supply company pays the cost of the
residual electricity through the bank account of the active
consumer at the appropriate wholesale rate for the current
reporting period," the AREA representative said.
Meanwhile, the cost of electricity transferred to the grid by
individuals or legal entities using the active consumer support
mechanism shall be paid at the current wholesale rate, i.e., 6.6
qepik per one kWh.
"Income from the transmission of electricity to the power grid
is exempt from income tax. This creates additional incentives for
citizens to use environmentally friendly technologies, switch to
green energy, and generate income," he added.
