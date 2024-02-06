               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan And Qatar Seek To Foster Economic Ties With Looming Business Forum


2/6/2024 8:36:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan and Qatar engaged in discussions concerning the upcoming business forum, addressing pertinent matters for the successful convening of the next bilateral meeting between the two countries, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting in Doha between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Qatar, Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, and the First Vice-Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari.

During the constructive meeting, the parties engaged in a comprehensive and in-depth discussion, thoroughly exploring the potential for advancing and diversifying trade and economic relations between the two states.

In particular, the parties underscored that, notwithstanding the dynamically developing relations between the two countries, trade relations possess significant untapped potential and resources.

Meanwhile, in July last year, a Board Member of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Obaidly, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Mergen Gurdov, called for the creation of a Qatari-Turkmen Business Council to develop economic ties between the two countries.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search