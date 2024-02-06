Turkmenistan And Qatar Seek To Foster Economic Ties With Looming Business Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan and Qatar engaged in discussions concerning the
upcoming business forum, addressing pertinent matters for the
successful convening of the next bilateral meeting between the two
countries, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting in Doha between the
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Qatar, Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, and
the First Vice-Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of
the State of Qatar, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari.
During the constructive meeting, the parties engaged in a
comprehensive and in-depth discussion, thoroughly exploring the
potential for advancing and diversifying trade and economic
relations between the two states.
In particular, the parties underscored that, notwithstanding the
dynamically developing relations between the two countries, trade
relations possess significant untapped potential and resources.
Meanwhile, in July last year, a Board Member of the Qatar
Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Obaidly,
during a meeting with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of Turkmenistan, Mergen Gurdov, called for the creation of
a Qatari-Turkmen Business Council to develop economic ties between
the two countries.
