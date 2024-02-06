               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Elaborates A Map Of Armenia's Mining Industry


2/6/2024 8:36:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A map of Armenia's mining industry is being elaborated in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Public Association of Cartographers of Azerbaijan Mugabil Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He mentioned that 40 percent of the map has already been elaborated at the moment.

"The map is being prepared in two formats. It will be used to find out where there are minerals in Armenia. The map will cover the whole territory of Armenia, not only the locations of Armenia's mining industry on the border with Azerbaijan. The map will also contain ecological information: which rivers are polluted with what substances and where they flow to. The presentation of the map is planned for four months. The map will be in Azerbaijani, English and Armenian languages," he said.

Bayramov emphasized that the map will be made with the use of Azerbaijani toponyms.

"We are also considering the possibility of distributing this map among the participants of the COP29 event," he added.

Will be updated

