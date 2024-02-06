NOVOAIR Offers 15Pc Discount On Air Tickets At DTM 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: One of the leading private airlines of the country, NOVOAIR, announces a discount of 15 per cent on air tickets to all destinations in the airline's network. The airline also announces attractive holiday packages for Cox's Bazar and Kolkata.

However, customers have to avail the offers from NOVOAIR's pavilion at the country's renowned tourism fair Dhaka Travel Mart-2024 to be held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital on February 8-10.

The holiday packages to Cox's Bazar and Kolkata that the airline will be offering during the fair include roundtrip air tickets, two nights three days hotel stay and many other benefits. Also, thanks to the EMI facility the airline offers, cardholders can pay for the packages in installments of six months without any interest.

Under the package to Cox's Bazar, customers can choose to stay at Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, Ocean Paradise Hotel and Spa, Long Beach Hotel, Hotel The Cox Today, Dera Resort and Spa, Hotel Ramada, Seagull Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort, Best Western Heritage, Prasad Paradise Hotel and Resorts, Windy Terrace Hotel, Hotel Sea Palace, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, Hotel Kallol or Allegro Suites.

Furthermore, for stay in Kolkata, customers can choose from Hotel Hindustan International, The Peerless Inn and Hotel Campton.

NOVOAIR currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet and Rajshahi. The airline also flies to Kolkata currently, while new international routes are reportedly to launch by 2024 end.

T