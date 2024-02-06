IAEA Chief Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has arrived in Kyiv on a visit and has already met with leaders of the Ministry of Energy, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and Energoatom.

Grossi said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Ahead of my visit to ZNPP, glad to meet Energy Minister Galushchenko, regulator [Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine Oleh] Korikov, and Energoatom's [Petro] Kotin and exchange on Ukraine's NPPs,” the post reads.

Grossi assured that IAEA is present at each site,“remains steadfast in supporting the safety and security of these facilities.”

As reported by Ukrinform, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will soon visit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as part the agency's new rotation of experts, as well as Kyiv and Moscow to discuss NPP safety issues.

Photo: Rafael Mariano Grossi / X