Author Mark Bello Embellishes Valentine's Day With Romantic Pre-Release

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Detroit, Michigan, February 5, 2024 - Legal thriller author Mark M. Bello has written a new novel, and this time it's a romance just in time for Valentine's Day! The start of a new series, 'Love Hate Law' focuses on lawyer Michael O'Hara, who is selected by his Michigan law firm to represent the state in a wrongful death lawsuit following an insurrection at the state capital. Michael is a 'bad boy' who aims to win at all costs, and ethics isn't in his vocabulary. His opponent in the courtroom is Andrea Kramer, a passionate young woman dedicated to helping her clients and who believes in doing things properly by the book. Can two individuals with such clashing ideals truly fall in love? 'Love Hate Law' will answer this question and more as the relationship between the two protagonists flourishes amidst an intense legal battle.



"It's a love story foraged through intensity and opposing values- how can two such different people connect so intimately? How can they put aside their growing emotions in the courtroom? You'll have to pick up a copy to find out!" said author Mark M. Bello.



The book is set for release on Valentine's Day and is currently available for pre-order through Amazon.



About Mark M. Bello



Mark M. Bello is an attorney, civil justice advocate, award-winning author of the Zachary Blake Legal Thriller Series, and co-host of the Justice Counts Podcast. He retired, about 5 years ago, and began his new career as a writer. Nothing unique about that, right? But Mark did this at the age of 65!



He draws upon his 45 years of courtroom experience, a passion for justice, and a creative writing style that has penned captivating novels for his readers and hard-hitting commentaries on controversies in the news.

