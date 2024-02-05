Intracom Telecom Unveils Its New Generation Of E-Band Radios At MWC Barcelona 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, is set to reveal its latest E-Band radio products at the upcoming MWC Barcelona event taking place from February 26-29, 2024. At the company's stand 7B44 in hall 7, the spotlight will be on its new, cutting-edge, UltraLinkTM-GX80 Dual and UltraLinkTM-GX80 Advanced radios, which introduce several impactful feature enhancements, enabling Communication Service Providers to meet the demanding 5G-era transport requirements with unprecedented efficiency.
Leveraging the proven success of the UltraLinkTM-GX80 , the new UltraLinkTM-GX80 Dual and UltraLinkTM-GX80 Advanced offer a remarkable 50% boost in spectral efficiency, reaching up to 15Gbit/s symmetrical for the widest supported channel size, while offering the highest throughput over all other supported channel sizes. UltraLinkTM-GX80 Dual maximizes spectral efficiency for channel sizes up to 1000MHz, offering double the capacity of a single-core E-Band radio for the same channel size and deployment footprint, achieving conservation of precious E-Band spectrum and reduction of spectrum fees. Combined with a new compact dual polarization antenna, which incorporates a low-loss micro-Orthomode Transducer (OMT), UltraLinkTM-GX80 Dual forms a combination of similar size and weight as that of a single-core radio with single polarisation antenna.
Both radios support seamless L1 Link Aggregation, enhancing compatibility with Intracom Telecom or third-party microwave radios for extended link-range or capacity upgrades.
John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's Wireless Solutions Portfolio, said : "The UltraLinkTM-GX80 Dual and UltraLinkTM-GX80 Advanced are not merely two additions to our wireless network systems portfolio; they stand as a testament to our steadfast commitment to shaping the E-Band evolution. These products feature unparalleled advancements that propel our customers into a new era of ultra-high-capacity transmission."
About Intracom Telecom
Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit
SOURCE Intracom Telecom
MENAFN05022024003732001241ID1107810953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.